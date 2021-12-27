Azerbaijan reports 306 daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has documented 306 new cases of coronavirus infection, 560 patients recovered, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

According to the Task Force, 11 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

“The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 614,936 with 595,658 recoveries and 8,308 deaths, while treatment of 10,970 others is underway.

A total of 5,824,190 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far,” the Task Force added.

