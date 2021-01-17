Azerbaijan reports 322 new coronavirus cases, 845 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 322 new COVID-19 cases, 845 patients have recovered and 11 patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Sunday.

Up until now, 227,273 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 215,268 of them have recovered, and 3,009 people have died.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 8,996.

Over the past day, 6,776 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,318,193.

News.Az