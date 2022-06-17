Azerbaijan reports 34 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 34 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,959, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 15 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 783,45. To date, 9,715 people have died of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 99.

So far, 6,934,154 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az