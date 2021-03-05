Azerbaijan reports 365 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has documented 365 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 175 patients have recovered, and three others have died, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 236,012, with 229,442 recoveries and 3,235 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 3,335.

Over the past day, 7,779 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,635,770.

News.Az