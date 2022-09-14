Azerbaijan reports 371 daily coronavirus caes
371 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 508 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.
Some 9 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 818,634 with 806,701 recoveries and 9,873 deaths, while treatment of 2,060 others is underway.
A total of 7,203,417 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.