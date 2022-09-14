Azerbaijan reports 371 daily coronavirus caes

+ ↺ − 16 px

371 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 508 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

Some 9 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 818,634 with 806,701 recoveries and 9,873 deaths, while treatment of 2,060 others is underway.

A total of 7,203,417 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az