Azerbaijan reports 391 more coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 391 new COVID-19 cases, 835 patients have recovered, and 11 patients have died in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday, News.Az reports.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 486,378, with 465,446 recoveries and 6,584 deaths. As many as 14,348 people are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 4,962 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,892,127.

