Azerbaijan reports 4,189 COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 4,189 reaching 133,733, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

As many as 2,072 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 81,234. Some 40 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,510.

The number of active cases stands at 50,989.

Over the past day, 17,609 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,781,218.

News.Az