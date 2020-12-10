Azerbaijan reports 4,219 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 4,219 reaching 162,774, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

As many as 3,562 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 99,892. Some 38 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,793.

The number of active cases stands at 61,089.

Over the past 24 hours, 18,006 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,902,584.

News.Az