Azerbaijan reports 43 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

43 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 57 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Two patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 824,288, with 814,053 recoveries and 9,978 deaths, while treatment of 257 others is underway.

A total of 7,373,658 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az