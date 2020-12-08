Azerbaijan reports 4,387 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 4,387 reaching 154,152, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

As many as 3,133 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 93,411. Some 38 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,713.

The number of active cases stands at 59,028.

Over the past day, 18,312 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,865,512.

News.Az