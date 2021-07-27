Azerbaijan reports 468 new coronavirus cases
- 27 Jul 2021 15:25
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 163638
- Noncategory
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-reports-468-new-coronavirus-cases Copied
Azerbaijan has registered 468 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.
As many as 123 virus-infected people have recovered, and 2 others have died over the past day.
The COVID-19 case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 341,183, with 332,259 recoveries and 5,011 deaths. Currently, 3,913 patients are receiving treatment.
Over the past day, 11,895 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,992,592.