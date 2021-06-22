Azerbaijan reports 47 new coronavirus cases, 111 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 47 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

As many as 111 patients have recovered over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 335,568, with 329,710 recoveries and 4,963 deaths. Currently, 895 people are receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 9,247 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number tests to 3,690,224.

