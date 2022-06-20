Azerbaijan reports 5 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 5 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 793,015, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

One patient has recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 783,165. To date, 9,716 people have died of COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 134.

So far, 6,940,145 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az