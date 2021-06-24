Azerbaijan reports 51 new coronavirus cases, 76 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 51 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said.

As many as 76 patients have recovered over the past day, the headquarters noted.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 335,676, with 329,870 recoveries and 4,965 deaths. Some 841 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 7,879 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,706,051.

News.Az