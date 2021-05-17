Azerbaijan reports 515 more COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 426 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

As many as 515 patients have died, and 13 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informs.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 330,269, with 315,415 recoveries and 4,792 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 10,062.

Over the past day, 8,877 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,392,930.

