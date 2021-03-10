Azerbaijan reports 515 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has registered 515 new COVID-19 cases, 201 patients have recovered and seven others have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 237,775, with 230,116 recoveries and 3,257 deaths.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 4,402.

Over the past day, 8,462 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,671,613.

News.Az