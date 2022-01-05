Azerbaijan reports 533 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 553 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 736 patients have recovered, and 11 have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 618,918, with 603,918 recoveries and 8,409 deaths. Some 7,454 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 9,527 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number tests to 5,899,183.

News.Az