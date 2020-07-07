Azerbaijan reports 537 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 537 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, some 453 virus infected people have recovered and 7 others have died in Azerbaijan, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 21,374cases, with 12,635 recoveries and 265 deaths.

Some 8,474 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

A total of 529875 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 7102 in the past day.

News.Az

