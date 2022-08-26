Azerbaijan reports 542 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 542 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 811,131, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 501 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 797,668. One patient has died in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 9,796.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,667.

So far, 7,138,810 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az