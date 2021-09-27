Azerbaijan reports 558 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 558 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as 1,241 patients have recovered, and 19 others have died over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in the country has reached 481,401, with 452,968 recoveries and 6,476 deaths. Some 21,957 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Over the past day, 6,684 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,830,338.

