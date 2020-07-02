Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reports 572 new coronavirus cases, 364 recovered

Azerbaijan has recorded 572 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

Another 364 virus infected people have recovered, while 8 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 18,684, with 10,425 recoveries and 228 deaths.

 So far, a total of 495,828 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.


