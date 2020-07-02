Azerbaijan reports 572 new coronavirus cases, 364 recovered
- 02 Jul 2020 19:18
- 20 Aug 2025 10:51
- 149860
- Noncategory
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-reports-572-new-coronavirus-cases-364-recovered Copied
Azerbaijan has recorded 572 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.
Another 364 virus infected people have recovered, while 8 others have died, the headquarters noted.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 18,684, with 10,425 recoveries and 228 deaths.
So far, a total of 495,828 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.