Azerbaijan reports 576 new COVID-19 cases

Azerbaijan has documented 576 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 217 patients have recovered, and 6 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaian have reached 238,959, with 230,461 recoveries and 3,268 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 5,230.

Over the past day, 8,595 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,690,711.

