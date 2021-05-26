Azerbaijan reports 596 more COVID-19 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 203 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 596 patients have recovered, and 8 others have died, the headquarters informed.

The case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 333,097, with 322,273 recoveries and 4,885 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 5,939.

Over the past day, 8,397 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,477,012.

News.Az