Azerbaijan reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

Six new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, one patient has recovered and one has died from COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,902, with 821,600 recoveries and 10,282 deaths, while treatment of 20 others is underway.

A total of 7,638,486 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az