Azerbaijan reports 62 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sixty-two new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 37 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

One patient has died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 824,574, with 814,298 recoveries and 9,984 deaths, while treatment of 292 others is underway.

A total of 7,385,915 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az