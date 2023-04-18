Azerbaijan reports 62 new daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

62 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 55 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Three patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 830,918, with 820,216 recoveries and 10,217 deaths, while treatment of 485 others is underway.

A total of 7,578,265 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az