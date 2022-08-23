Azerbaijan reports 622 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 622 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 809,335, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 678 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 795,900. Some 2 patients have died in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death tally to 9,795.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,640.

So far, 7,127,158 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az