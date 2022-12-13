Azerbaijan reports 64 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sixty-four new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 60 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Two patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 824,943, with 814,584 recoveries and 9,989 deaths, while treatment of 370 others is underway.

A total of 7,398,046 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az