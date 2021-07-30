Azerbaijan reports 668 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 668 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

As many as 178 patients have recovered, and three others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The virus case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 343,216, with 332,752 recoveries and 5,022 deaths. Currently, some 5,442 patients are receiving treatment.

News.Az