Azerbaijan reports 69 new daily coronavirus cases

Sixty-nine new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 17 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Four patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 829,660, with 819,134 recoveries and 10,182 deaths, while treatment of 344 others is underway.

A total of 7,557,801 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az