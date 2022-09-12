Azerbaijan reports 76 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

76 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 80 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

Some 3 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 817,938 with 805,709 recoveries and 9,857 deaths, while treatment of 2,372 others is underway.

A total of 7,195,841 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az