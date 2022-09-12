Azerbaijan reports 76 daily coronavirus cases
76 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 80 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.
Some 3 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 817,938 with 805,709 recoveries and 9,857 deaths, while treatment of 2,372 others is underway.
A total of 7,195,841 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.