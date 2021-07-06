Azerbaijan reports 78 more COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 78 new COVID-19 cases, 47 patients have recovered, and no person has died, the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

Up until now, 336,557 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,513 of them have recovered, and 4,978 people have died. Currently, 1,066 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,952 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,802,992 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az

News.Az