Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reports 81 daily coronavirus cases

  • Health
  • Share
Azerbaijan reports 81 daily coronavirus cases

Eighty-one new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 54 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday. 

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day. 

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 825,231, with 814,479 recoveries and 9,989 deaths, while treatment of 493 others is underway.

A total of 7,403,301 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      