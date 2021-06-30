Azerbaijan reports 86 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has reported 86 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 26 patients have recovered, and one patient has died over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 336,047, with 330,219 recoveries and 4,974 deaths. Some 854 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 8,871 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,749,303.

News.Az