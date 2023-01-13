Azerbaijan reports 93 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

93 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 119 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

Some five patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 827,228, with 816,647 recoveries and 10,042 deaths, while treatment of 539 others is underway.

A total of 7,453,564 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az