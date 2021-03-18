Azerbaijan reports 933 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 933 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 256 patients have recovered, and 7 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 241,651, with 243,424 recoveries and 3,314 deaths. The number of active cases in the country stands at 8,216.

Over the past day, 10,188 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,746,681.

News.Az