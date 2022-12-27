Azerbaijan reports 95 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

95 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, and 102 patients have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Two patients have died from COVID-19 in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 826,075, with 815,510 recoveries and 10,008 deaths, while treatment of 557 others is underway.

A total of 7,423,605 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az