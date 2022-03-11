Azerbaijan reports decline in daily coronavirus infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 225 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 790,378, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 583 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 778,543. Some 14 patients have died in Azerbaijan in a day, pushing the death toll to 9,589.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,246.

So far, 6,622,919 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan

