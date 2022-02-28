Azerbaijan reports drop in daily coronavirus infections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 369 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 785,670, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as 1,090 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 765,373. Some 17 patients have died in Azerbaijan in a day, pushing the death toll to 9,417.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 10,880.

So far, 6,554,964 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az