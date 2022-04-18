Azerbaijan reports GDP growth in Q1 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's GDP reached 30.37 billion manat in the first quarter of 2022, the country’s minister of economy said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Mikayil Jabbarov stressed that as a result of the implemented economic reforms, Azerbaijan's GDP growth increased by 6.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the reporting period, the industrial sector of the country grew by 20.8 percent, the construction sector – by 5.6 percent, the tourism and catering sector – by 20.8 percent, the transport and storage sector – by 20.8 percent, and the information and communication sector – by 14.7 percent compared to the first three months of 2021, the minister added.

News.Az