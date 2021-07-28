Azerbaijan reports increase in daily coronavirus cases
- 28 Jul 2021 17:58
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 163695
- Noncategory
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-reports-increase-in-daily-coronavirus-cases Copied
Azerbaijan has reported 750 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.
As many as 134 patients have recovered, and 3 others have died, the headquarters noted.
The COVID-19 case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 341,933, with 332,393 recoveries and 5,014 deaths. Currently, 4,526 patients are receiving treatment.
Over the past day, 11,058 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,003,650.