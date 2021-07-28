Azerbaijan reports increase in daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has reported 750 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 134 patients have recovered, and 3 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The COVID-19 case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 341,933, with 332,393 recoveries and 5,014 deaths. Currently, 4,526 patients are receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 11,058 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,003,650.

News.Az