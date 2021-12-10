Azerbaijan reports more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 1,109 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday, News.Az reports.

As many as 1,946 patients have recovered, and 17 have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 602,137, with 573,034 recoveries and 8,055 deaths. Some 21,048 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 10,532 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,655,385.

