Azerbaijan reports more than 300 coronavirus cases in day

337 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 442 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

Some 6 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 817,322 with 804,557 recoveries and 9,849 deaths, while treatment of 2,916 others is underway.

A total of 7,187,798 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

