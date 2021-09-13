Azerbaijan reports nearly 1,200 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,157 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as 3,065 patients have recovered, and 31 others have died in a day over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 461,249, with 412,469 recoveries and 6,134 deaths. Some 44,585 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 8,123 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,661,119.

News.Az