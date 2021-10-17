Azerbaijan reports nearly 1,900 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,896 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Sunday.

As many as 764 patients have recovered, and 19 others have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally has reached 502,207, with 478,403 recoveries and 6,765 deaths. Some 17,039 patients are currently receiving treatment in Azerbaijan.

Over the past day, 11,261 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,025,402.

News.Az