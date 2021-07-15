Azerbaijan reports nearly 200 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 199 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 74 patients have recovered, and two others have died over the past day.

The confirmed infections in Azerbaijan have reached 337,801, with 331,020 recoveries and 4,990 deaths. Currently, 1,791 patients are receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 9,093 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,886,055.

News.Az