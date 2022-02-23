Azerbaijan reports nearly 2,000 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,979 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 7,198 patients have recovered, and 27 have died in the country over the past day.

The number of confirmed cases in Azerbaijan has reached 779,783, with 749,514 recoveries and 9,307 deaths. Some 20,952 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 10,506 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,511,864.

News.Az