Azerbaijan reports nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 2,981 reaching 121,176, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Monday.

As many as 1,226 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 74,902. Thirty-one coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,392.

The number of active cases stands at 44,882.

Over the past day, 10,342 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,728,577.

