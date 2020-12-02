Azerbaijan reports nearly 4,000 new coronavirus cases, 37 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 3,942 reaching 129,544, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

As many as 2,265 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 79,162. Thirty-seven coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,470.

The number of active cases stands at 48,912.

Over the past day, 17,411 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, brining the total number of deaths to 1,763,609.

News.Az