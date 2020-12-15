Azerbaijan reports nearly 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 4,273 reaching 183,259, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

As many as 4,164 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 119,005. Some 41 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,007.

The number of active cases stands at 62,247.

Over the past day, 17,231 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,980,579 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az